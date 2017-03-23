COMPETITION Win one of three £80 meals at PizzaExpress

PIZZAEXPRESS in the heart of Warwick has reopened with a stylish new look.

The revamp sees new pendant lights, feature chairs and jazz- themed decorations inspired by the PizzaExpress heritage, bringing a bright new look to the popular restaurant, located in a period building with beautiful oak beams.

Areas of the Jury Street restaurant can also be booked for special occasions including the famous Adult and Children’s Pizza Making Parties.

Restaurant manager, Sam Fennemore, said: “We are incredibly excited to relaunch our newly renovated restaurant in Warwick and can’t wait to invite new guests and regulars inside to see the changes.”

The opening coincides with the introduction of the brand’s Spring Specials menu, which launches on 28th March, and includes the new Zapparoli Romana pizza and light and smoky Cod Crocchette.

The creamy and dairy-free Coconut Delight is also on offer on the dessert menu; alongside three delicious drinks for diners to pair with their meals; including the return of the refreshing Watermelon Chill, a Kopparberg Strawberry and Lime, and the deliciously dry and smooth Organic Verdicchio wine.

For younger pizza-lovers, the Piccolo menu is full of tasty choices including Create Your Own pizza. For budding chefs looking to celebrate a birthday, a Pizza Making Party will see them transformed into Pizzaiolo’s so they can stretch, toss and top their own pizza and play party games before sitting down to enjoy their culinary creations.

For more details visit www.pizzaexpress.com

The Herald has teamed up with PizzaExpress to offer three lucky readers £80 in vouchers to spend at the Warwick restaurant. To enter pick up a copy of the Stratford-upon-Avon Herald dated Thursday, 23rd March, and turn to page 10.