Police say working with the public is vital to combat terrorism

Warwickshire Police are urging the public to work with them to help combat terrorism following yesterday’s attack in London.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said: “The thoughts of all who serve within Warwickshire Police are with everyone affected by the events in London yesterday afternoon.

“This is a stark reminder that the people who serve within the emergency services risk their lives in order to protect the public and we pass our sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of PC Keith Palmer.

“We feel it is important to emphasise that there is no specific intelligence relating to any threat to the communities that we serve and we regularly review our security measures to ensure we are doing all we can to keep you safe.

“It is important that the police and the public work together to combat terrorism. If you have any information about suspicious activity or behaviour you can report it in confidence by calling the Anti-Terrorist Hotline on 0800 789 321 or by using the secure form at www.gov.uk/ACT. In an emergency situation call 999.”