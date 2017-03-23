VIDEO: College students perform Chicago in wheelchairs

Students from the first year of the Musical Theatre course at Stratford College are performing the classic musical Chicago in wheelchairs, now wittily retitled Chaircago.

When the Herald went along to a dress rehearsal we were amazed by the fine spectacle of a 21-strong cast giving the opening number their all while wheelchair-bound: see video.

Inspired by one of their colleagues, Kieran Hoult, 17, from Redditch, who is a wheelchair user, the students felt passionately about the need to raise awareness of wheelchair users in the arts and decided to perform excerpts from the musical with all performers in wheelchairs – and so Chaircago was born!

The British Red Cross is sponsoring the event by lending the college 22 wheelchairs for use in the performance. Half the proceeds from ticket sales will go to the charity.

The last performance of Chaircago is tonight (Thursday) at 7pm.

For tickets call the college on 01789 266245.