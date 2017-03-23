Vickers leads way in gruelling Grizzly challenge

FIVE hardy Stratford AC runners took on the The Grizzly event in Devon last weekend, which is quite rightly classed as one of the toughest events in the country.

The race features a 20-mile off-road run with more than 3,500ft of ascent, muddy bogs, streams, cliffs and shingle beaches.

First back for the club was Wayne Vickers in 3.01.14 in 112th place. Despite not having run the event before and on limited training, Vickers seemed to enjoy crossing the line with a huge grin on his face.

Next back was James Cusack (3.26.32, 315th), who, after cursing every hill last year, could not wait to return and do it all again.

First Stratford lady back was Lisa Dallisson (4.01.36, 749th), followed by Lesley Kirk (4.21.43, 1,013th).

The fifth club member, Sarah Odell, unfortunately suffered from dizziness and nausea caused by an ear infection. Odell bravely carried on the Cub Run which starts at the same time as the Grizzly, but then splits at 4.5 miles on Branscombe beach, turning back towards Seaton.

She finished the nine-mile cub run in 1.41.52, in 123rd place out of 495 runners The winning male was Jake Smith, Axe Valley Runners, in a time of 2.20. First female Elizabeth Dyson, Haldon Trail Runners, in a time of 2.32.