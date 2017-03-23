THE Stratford-upon-Avon Transport Strategy is coming under mounting criticism with FOUR influential organisations issuing in part damning assessments – full story on this week’s front page.

We speak to the people behind a unique production of Chicago at Stratford-upon-Avon College and a woman celebrating her 105th birthday this week.

Also in this week’s Herald:

Widow’s tribute to Shakespeare statue sculptor.

Jewellery shop boss speaks after pair jailed for broad daylight raid.

Find out when the much maligned big wheel will be delivered to Stratford

Mixed views on Article 50 trigger date.

Thieves target Shakespeare daughter’s historic home.

Nursery celebrates outstanding Ofsted rating.

COMPETITION Three £80 family meals at PizzaExpress to be won.

Foodbank reports busiest winter.

Stratford Town win eases relegation fears.

