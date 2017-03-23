In this week’s Herald. . .

By -
0
34
This week's front and back pages.

THE Stratford-upon-Avon Transport Strategy is coming under mounting criticism with FOUR influential organisations issuing in part damning assessments – full story on this week’s front page.

We speak to the people behind a unique production of Chicago at Stratford-upon-Avon College and a woman celebrating her 105th birthday this week.

Also in this week’s Herald:

  • Widow’s tribute to Shakespeare statue sculptor.
  • Jewellery shop boss speaks after pair jailed for broad daylight raid.
  • Find out when the much maligned big wheel will be delivered to Stratford
  • Mixed views on Article 50 trigger date.
  • Thieves target Shakespeare daughter’s historic home.
  • Nursery celebrates outstanding Ofsted rating.
  • COMPETITION Three £80 family meals at PizzaExpress to be won.
  • Foodbank reports busiest winter.
  • Stratford Town win eases relegation fears.

All this and more just 70p.

Download a copy HERE