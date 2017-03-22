Wilson proves he’s the Master after cruising to gold

STRATFORD Athletic Club member and current England international Roger Wilson competed in the British Masters’ Cross Country Championships in Liverpool and secured a gold medal by comfortably winning his age group.

The weather was extremely wet and this was coupled with high winds. The course consisted of one small and two large laps, measuring 6.2k in total.

The route was over undulating parkland which was extremely boggy after several days of continuous rain.

Wilson felt pretty good on the day, having taken things easy in the lead up to the event.

After trailing a couple of runners in his age group early on, he felt strong, so he was able to take the lead, finally winning his age group by almost two minutes, to secure gold in 29.49.

Meanwhile, Stratford AC team-mate Graham Black took part in the Barcelona Marathon.

Black clocked a superb time of 3.09.17, knocking one second off his personal best.

The Halford-based runner was using the marathon as part of his preparation for one of the world’s toughest endurance races, the Marathon des Sables, where Black will run 150 miles across the Sahara Desert.