Stratford Cycling Club duo win national titles

STRATFORD Cycling Club’s Tamsin Moss and Lewis Tinsley claimed national titles at the British Schools Cyclo Cross Championships.

The championship was a major target for the club’s riders this season, especially with the event taking place at nearby Redditch.

The race was over a tough course with difficult terrain and obstacles, but Stratford CC members stepped up to the mark and finished with some excellent results.

In the under-sevens event, Tamsin Moss, representing Bishops Itchington School, rode in her usual determined style to claim both regional and national titles.

Zoe Parker, riding for Woodloes Primary School, took part in the under-nine event, finishing fourth in the nationals and third in the regional event.

The biggest winners were twins Harriet and Lewis Tinsley, riding for Dunnington Primary School.

Lewis dominated the race from the start, finishing first in both the national and regional categories for the first time.

Harriet rode a strong race and despite crashing on a difficult section, got back on to win the regional race, claiming a regional title for the second time.