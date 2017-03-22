Bidford teenager to feature on DIY SOS tonight

A Bidford teenager with a rare genetic disorder is set to appear on popular BBC series DIY SOS The Big Build tonight.

Chloe Print-Lambert’s story will feature on the program at 9pm on BBC1.

Chloe, 18, suffers from mastocytosis, a condition which requires her to have constant access to oxygen, be fed through a tube in her chest and leaves her prone to seizures.

The DIY SOS team along with hundreds of Warwickshire volunteers visited Bidford in 2015, on a mission to improve Chloe and her family’s lives by redesigning their home.

The team changed the entire house to provide Chloe with independence, thanks to her own self-contained apartment, complete with bedroom, wet room and sitting room.