Local wags, winners and woofs at this year’s Crufts

THERE were several local winners at this year’s Cruft’s – the world’s largest dog show held at the NEC in Birmingham recently. Tracy Titchmarsh from Wilmcote, near Stratford-upon-Avon, was awarded first place– minor puppy – with her eight-month-old Bernese Mountain Dog. Tracy has entered Crufts for 20 years and will now automatically qualify for next year’s competition.

“I’m more of a pet person than a show person,” said Tracy having said that she’s had six winners at Crufts over the years.

Another star of the show was a Hungarian Puli, with the kennel name, Don’t Stop Me Now At Vaucluse, owned by John and Mary Whitton of Studley. Their dog won reserve dog challenge certificate.

“He’s 11 years-old and quite a character and he’s been competing at Crufts since 2006. He’s British champion and international champion in Denmark, Belgium, Holland and Luxemburg and he’s won 22 challenge certificates in this country,” John said.

A Hungarian Puli is a sheep herding dog with a thick dreadlock coat which protects it against predators and climate.

They look cute but they are high maintenance. John says it takes an hour to bathe a Puli and six hours to dry them.

“We only do it before the shows!” John said.