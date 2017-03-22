PICTURE GALLERY: FC Stratford v Barton United

HERALD photographer Mark Williamson covered FC Stratford’s Midland League Division Three game against Barton United on Saturday.

Dave Poulson’s side boosted their hopes of a top-five finish with a hard-fought 1-0 victory at the DCS Stadium.

Nicholas Priest struck the winner, which sees Dave Poulson’s side close the gap on fifth-placed Shipston Excelsior to six points. Stratford have two games in hand over their rivals.

