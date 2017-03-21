Brakes slammed on Birmingham Road traffic plan

PLANS to ease congestion on Birmingham Road in Stratford have been dealt a major blow after the project failed to win £2.7million of vital funding from the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership (CWLEP).

The decision leaves a huge question mark over the scheme, seen as one of the cornerstones of Stratford’s transport strategy, with council chiefs insisting this week they will continue looking for funding from other sources.

Birmingham Road has consistently ranked as residents’ top concern during the town’s four traffic summits.

However, other projects such as revamping Nuneaton Town Centre and improving the A46 corridor, were preferred by the CWLEP in its latest round of funding.

Improvements proposed for Birmingham Road included a new slip road into Tesco, converting the existing two-lane outbound section to inbound from St Peter’s Way to Joseph Way, and widening two lanes between the Regal Road roundabout and Hamlet Way. Last month Warwickshire County Council confirmed that if funding was secured from the CWLEP, work would begin on Birmingham Road within 18 months to two years.

Stratford MP Nadhim Zahawi, who as recently as last month appeared convinced that the works would begin soon, said: “I am disappointed. I am, however, pleased that the CWLEP will remain engaged with the team behind the Birmingham Road scheme to help it achieve realisation.

“I will be writing to Mark Ryder at Warwickshire County Council to learn more about the steps the council now plans to take to ensure that we are able to secure funding for the scheme that is so desperately needed.”

During February’s traffic summit details of the Birmingham Road Improvement Scheme were presented to the public amid a general expectation that the project was on course to win funding imminently, as the £2.7million needed to improve Birmingham Road appeared modest compared to the sums needed to fund other projects put forward to the CWLEP.

Warwickshire County Council was also trying to remain optimistic this week that they will find a solution to enable work to start within the planned timetable.

A spokesperson told the Herald: “Warwickshire County Council (WCC) are actively pursuing alternative funding sources, including developer funding and internal WCC capital funds. “We are continuing to carry out the necessary development work that would allow the proposals within the Birmingham Road corridor to be delivered within the next two years.”

The CWLEP has given little indication as to why it snubbed Stratford’s bid.

In a statement a spokesperson said: “Following the confirmation of new Growth Deal funding allocated to Coventry and Warwickshire, the CWLEP is in the process of working with partners to continue discussions with projects and programmes and will be announcing confirmed funding allocations in due course.

“The CWLEP also remains engaged with teams behind projects and schemes which have not been allocated funding on this occasion, and will, where possible, be working with them to help achieve realisation.

“The Birmingham Road scheme falls into that category.”

District council leader, Cllr Chris Saint, said: “The projects announced by the government as those eligible for growth funding were determined in conjunction with a working party set up by CWLEP. Stratford-on-Avon District Council had not been consulted during this process.

“The council is disappointed that the CWLEP selection of projects for growth funding has been derived from a list of pipeline projects which had been pre-determined and excluded any opportunity for the council to make an application.

Cllr Saint added: “Although the council has been working hard to identify ‘shovel ready’ projects, the mechanism for identifying projects for funding did not provide the opportunity to add to an earlier list. However, the council remains undeterred and is working closely with CWLEP to ensure Stratford district projects are included for consideration in the next Growth Funding round.”