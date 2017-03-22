Meetings planned over NHS changes

A MEETING will take place between Stratford-on-Avon district councillors and the Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group later this week to discuss concerns over proposed changes to services at the Horton Hospital in Banbury.

Last month the council announced that it may consider taking legal action in conjunction with neighbouring local authorities over concerns about how a consultation into the proposed changes was being conducted.

The district council feel that residents in south Warwickshire have not been given the opportunity to engage with the current consultation, despite the Horton being the closest hospital for those in south and eastern areas.

Among the changes proposed at the Horton are relocating critical care and acute stroke services to Oxford hospitals and making permanent recent changes to maternity services, which have also seen several units relocated to Oxford.

The council’s overview and scrutiny committee will meet with Oxfordshire CCG on Friday, 24th March.

Warwickshire County Council met on Tuesday when it was expected to continue its refusal to support the Coventry and Warwickshire’s Sustainability and Transformation Plan (STP), which sets out a vision for the future of health and care services, with the aim of cutting £300million of spending over five years.