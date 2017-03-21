First picture of new-look Stratford Library

STRATFORD-UPON-AVON’S historic library building will become home to both the library and Warwickshire County Council’s registration service after its revamp.

And the Herald has been handed the first picture that shows how the library on Henley Street will work with the new design, leading to an improved use of space within the building.

There will be as much library shelving and room for computers as before with the layout reconfigured to accommodate the Registration Service.

The new home for the Registration Service means that people will be able to continue to register births and deaths and get married in the centre of the town.

Once works have been completed, couples will be able to be married in the landmark location next door to Shakespeare’s birthplace.

The Henley Room, which will have a separate entrance to the public library, will be used for marriages with up to 32 guests, as well as library activities such as author events.

The room will also unlock a historic and fascinating part of the building — the former entrance to Stratford’s Technical School which dates back to the late 19th century.

The venue will retain its original entrance used by scholars who passed through the vestibule to attend lectures and learn their trades.

The refurbished building which is likely to be completed in early autumn, will open longer hours — from 9am to 5pm on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 10am to 5pm on Thursdays and 10am to 3pm on Saturdays.

Cllr Kam Kaur, Warwickshire County Council portfolio holder for customers, said: “The building will have an attractive look and provide longer opening hours and better use of space for library-users. But there are other benefits. Relocating the Registration Office into the library building will bring real benefits for the people of Stratford. The prospect of getting married next door to Shakespeare’s birthplace, meanwhile, is sure to attract couples from all over the world, bringing an economic boost from more visitors to the lovely town.”

While essential maintenance work is carried out, which also includes upgrading the central heating and electrical installations, the library has been temporarily relocated to the ArtsHouse, in Rother Street.