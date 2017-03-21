Amy helps runners prepare for Shakespeare Marathon

COMMONWEALTH Games runner Amy Whitehead is helping runners from law firm Shakespeare Martineau prepare for the Shakespeare Marathon and Half Marathon.

Fittingly, the law firm is the official sponsor of the event on Sunday, 7th May and has enlisted elite athlete Whitehead as their ambassador.

More than 20 bidding runners will be participating in the runs and Whitehead, who was ninth in the marathon in the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, will be supporting the team in the weeks leading up to raceday, offering useful tips, guidance and training advice.

2017 will be the 12th year that Shakespeare Martineau has sponsored the Shakespeare Marathon.

Whitehead said: “Fast and flat courses are incredibly popular with lots of runners, especially those looking to improve on their personal best time. This, combined with Stratford’s stunning riverside, means that this event is becoming very popular.

“The team at Shakespeare Martineau has embraced the training challenge and is working extremely hard to prepare for the event.

“Any opportunity to draw on my experience to help inspire and encourage other runners is brilliant and I hope that some participants will catch the running bug!”

Andrew Smith, partner and joint head of the firm’s Stratford office, said: “With just over 10 weeks to go until race day, there is a lot of excitement in the office. The event is one of the highlights of the town’s events calendar and we are excited to be a sponsor once again.

“The office has really embraced our health and wellbeing programme and the enthusiasm amongst my colleagues is great to see.”

The Shakespeare Marathon, now in its 36th year, is organised by the Stratford-upon-Avon Rotary Club. It starts in the town centre and loops through the Warwickshire countryside.

Cliff Armstrong, race director, said: “The continued support and enthusiasm shown by everyone at Shakespeare Martineau has been incredible. This support is integral to our continued success.

“The events get bigger every year and we are regularly complimented on the professional organisation and marshalling. This year’s race is looking to be very popular.”

For more details and to enter, visit www.shakespearemarathon.org.uk