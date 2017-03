VERA Lynn’s 100th birthday on Monday was marked at Ambleside care home in Stratford-upon-Avon.

Local re-enactment group 39-45 Living History Society took along a display of equipment from allied forces and 1940s tribute group the Poppy Singers sang war-time classics.

There were also 1940’s themed refreshments prepared by head chef Lisa Morris to honour the woman who was known as the forces’ sweetheart.