Stratford Herald nominated for a national award

THE Stratford-upon-Avon Herald has been shortlisted for a national industry award, in the Weekly Newspaper of the Year category.

The shortlist has been announced by newsawards 2017, the only awards that celebrate the best in news media print, digital and business innovation.

The Herald has been shortlisted for the award, along with six other weekly newspapers: The Brecon & Radnor Express; Cambridge Independent; Hackney Gazette; Newbury Weekly News; Newquay Voice and The Times of Tunbridge Wells.

Managing director and owner of the independent newspaper, Richard Boyden said: “I am both thrilled and extremely proud that the Stratford upon Avon Herald has been shortlisted for the award of Weekly Newspaper of the Year – an accolade that is only bestowed on the finest weekly publications in the country. This nomination acknowledges that for over 156 years, the Herald has been at the very heart of the local communities which it is proud to serve.”

Gary Cullum, director of newsawards, said: “Judges were wowed with many fantastic entries, showcasing the very best news media has to offer, not just from the UK and Ireland but from around the world in a number of international categories too.

“It’s great to see how the industry is tackling the many challenges it currently faces with the highest quality news media products and outstanding innovations.”

All the winners will be announced at a black tie gala dinner, on Wednesday, 5th April, at the London Lancaster.

Watch this space for the results of the awards on Thursday, 6th April.