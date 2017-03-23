Commons committee debates MPs’ second job rules

THE issue of MPs’ second jobs will be debated by an influential House of Commons committee tomorrow, Thursday.

The Committee on Standards in Public Life holds its monthly meeting just days after the surprise appointment of former Chancellor, George Osborne, as editor of the London Evening Standard, having already signed up to the Washington Speakers Bureau, and signing a deal with BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, worth £650,000 a year for just four days work a month.

He will remain as MP for Tatton.

Stratford-on-Avon MP, Nadhim Zahawi, has also faced criticism for his £2401,000-a-year job with oil firm Gulf Keystone Petroleum. He has been employed a chief strategy officer since early last year.

The committee last looked at this issue in 2009 and recommended that MPs should remain free to undertake some paid activity outside the House of Commons, provided it is kept within reasonable limits and there is transparency about the nature of the activity and the amount of time spent on it.

The committee is an independent standing body whose role is to promote the seven principle of public life, and to make recommendations as to any changes in present arrangements which might be required to ensure the highest standards of propriety in public life.

Mr Zahawi told the Herald back in January: “Outside interests are healthy; you wouldn’t want a doctor or a nurse to stop practising, why would you want a businessman to stop being an entrepreneur.

“I make sure that my priority is my constituency, I make sure that anything I do outside of Parliament does not interfere with my work in my constituency.”