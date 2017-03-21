Political parties move to block parliamentary changes

ALL three of the main political parties have lodged objections to parliamentary boundary changes that would see Stratford-on-Avon lose its independent political identity.

Stratford-on-Avon District Council has also said community cohesion and electoral accountability would be put at risk if the district was split up into four different constituencies.

The Boundary Commission published the findings of its 12-week consultation last week, and the Herald has struggled to find anyone responding in favour of what it has proposed.

Comments included describing the changes as ‘ridiculous’, ‘flawed’, ‘detrimental’, having a ‘divisive impact on the physical, economic, social, psychological and community well-being’, creating a ‘fragmented community’, and that the new constituencies were ‘drawn up on the basis of crude numbers’.

The main thrust of the changes would see Stratford merge into a new Stratford and Warwick constituency.

The north east of the district, including the likes of Kineton, Fenny Compton and Southam, would fall into a new constituency with Rugby, and southern and eastern areas, such as Ettington, Shotteswell, Tysoe and Brailes, Shipston and Long Compton, would be in a new Evesham and South Warwickshire constituency.

It would even take the Tysoe home of Stratford’s MP Nadhim Zahawi out of his Stratford constituency.

The Boundary Commission also proposed the creation of a new Kenilworth and Leamington constituency.

The district council’s letter of objection, signed by its executive director, Dave Webb, said the council wishes to see significant changes to the proposals. The letters adds: “The current proposal will fragment Stratford-on-Avon District Council between four constituencies.

“While the council understand that, owing to its size, it is necessary to see Stratford-on-Avon District Council divided into at least two constituencies, it does not believe that the council should be split into multiple constituencies with the impacts that will have on community cohesion and electoral accountability. This position is unanimously supported by all political parties.”

Counter proposals have been put forward by the Conservatives, Labour and Liberal Democrats, as well as the Green Party.

All support keeping Warwick and Leamington together, and all but Labour want to see a solely Stratford-on-Avon constituency retained.

Labour’s proposal is to put the Stratford wards of Bishop’s Itchington, Harbury, Kineton, Long Itchington and Stockton, Napton and Fenny Compton, Red Horse, and Southam in a Kenilworth and Southam constituency. They also suggest Bidford, Salford, Brailes, Long Compton, Ettington, Quinton, Shipston and Welford should go into the new Evesham and South Warwickshire constituency.

In their official responses to the consultation Chris White, MP for Warwick and Leamington, said the proposals were ‘illogical’, and contained ‘anomaly after anomaly’, while Mr Zahawi said he was deeply disturbed by the changes and said Evesham was ‘quite detached and apart from south Warwickshire’ and that ‘there is no common purpose for Stratford people visiting Evesham’,

He added that the changes will cause ‘resentment’ and it was ‘unpalatable’ that Stratford was not retained in its own right, he added, citing its global recognition as the home of Shakespeare.

The proposals will see the number of MPs cut from 650 to 600. A second consultation has now begun and runs until 27th March.

