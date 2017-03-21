Council pledges crucial funding for community pub

Villagers fighting to open Warwickshire’s first community pub in Norton Lindsey received good news this month, after Warwick District Council agreed to provide £38,500 of funding for a new shop at the site.

Last year residents in the village successfully bought the 18th Century New Inn from pub company Enterprise Inns, after it was put up for sale in the summer.

The highly organised campaign saw a group of residents who called themselves the Salvation Squad, raise more than £340,000 to buy the building through a fundraising share offer.

228 investors, some from as far away as Germany, eventually pledged money to help re-open the pub.

Villagers were determined not to see the pub snapped up by developers intent on converting it into housing and now have ambitious plans for the New Inn.

Their efforts were helped by the actions of Norton Lindsey Parish Council who, by previously registering the pub as a community asset, enabled any potential sale to be put on hold for six months, to provide the community with the chance to bid.

When the pub is up and running, it will house additional facilities such as a café and parcel drop off and pick up point.

The group had initially intended to convert one of the outbuildings at the site into a community shop, though closer inspection found that the building was in too poor a condition for this to be possible.

Instead the group now plan to build a brand new building to act as a shop.

Earlier this month Warwick District Council agreed to fund this project to the tune of £38,500, following a request from the group.

The money will be used to demolish the existing outbuilding and build, fit out and insulate the new shop.

Rob Brook, chairman of Norton Lindsey Community Pub Ltd, said: “Warwick District Council have been very supportive of our plans, they recognise how important it is to have a community hub in rural areas like Norton Lindsey and we’re delighted that they have seen the benefits of that.

“The shop key to making it a hub, during our survey 46% of respondents said they would use a shop 2-3 times per week. It will also help support many of our local elderly residents.”

The money was provided on the condition that arrangements were put in place to recover the money if the venture fails or the pub is sold.

To find out more about the New Inn visit https://www.nlcp.ltd.