Stratford-upon-Avon ‘top cheating town’ in the county

STRATFORD-UPON-AVON is the ‘top cheating town’ in Warwickshire, according to an Infidelity Index, published today (Monday 20th March).

Compiled by a dating website for married and attached people IllicitEncounters.com, the index has revealed that 952 of its members are from Stratford – the highest number in Warwickshire.

Listing the ‘top cheating towns from Warwickshire’, the site’s spokesperson, Christian Grant, said: “Our members have one thing in common – they are all looking for a little romance outside their current relationship.

“Whether that’s the occasional bit of flirtatious chat, a regular coffee date, or a full-blown affair, that’s up to them.”

Stratford-upon-Avon – 952 people Rugby – 819 people Warwick – 790 people Nuneaton – 590 people Royal Leamington Spa – 554 people Kenilworth – 475 people Bedworth – 426 people Atherstone – 360 people

A search showed that there are 435 members in the Wellesbourne area, 151 in the Alcester area, 113 in Shipston-on-Stour, and 84 in Henley-in-Arden.

The index has mapped the location data of its 1.1 million members, against each town’s adult population to find the most ‘adulterous’ towns and cities in the country.

It has been alleged that the most adulterous town in the country was Royal Tunbridge Wells, Kent, where the website claims that 2.2per cent of its town’s population is having an affair, with 1,146 website members.

While the town of Barry, in Wales, is said to be the least adulterous, with only 0.18 per cent of its population allegedly having an affair, with 88 members to the website.

The index is available at www.infidelityindex.co.uk