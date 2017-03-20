Young jazz adventurers artephis call in at ArtsHouse

Stratford Jazz welcomes musical adventurers artephis to their monthly meeting on Wednesday at Stratford ArtsHouse.

The award-winning, contemporary jazz-rock quintet are based in Manchester, and comprises some of the North’s most creatively diverse young musicians, who met at the Royal Northern College of Music. They were the Jazz North Introduces artist for 2015-16.

Since forming in 2014, artephis have been committed to realising forward-looking ‘stretch music’ which directs the progressive energy of post-bop Miles Davis and Wynton Marsalis onto the contemporary plane of Christian Scott, Bill Laurance, Antonio Sanchez’ Migration Band and Brian Blade & The Fellowship.

Tickets are £12 and (students) £6 from www.stratfordartshouse.co.uk or call the box office on 01789 207100