Adams hails ‘sharp’ Ahenkorah after return from injury

STRATFORD Town manager Carl Adams hailed the return of Edwin Ahenkorah as the striker inspired his side to a vital victory over Kings Langley on Saturday.

The club’s leading scorer made his first start in 11 matches after recovering from a knee injury and he made an instant impact, scoring twice in a 3-1 victory at Gaywood Park.

“It was a good day for us,” said the Town boss.

“We put in a real shift and ultimately we fully deserved our win. It was great to have Edwin (Ahenkorah) back in the starting line-up, he looked sharp.

“Mikey Taylor, as always, got through a tremendous amount of work and I thought George Forsyth did particularly well in the back four.

“But as we know, we are notoriously inconsistent and it’s a flip of a the coin as to whether we can be as effective against Banbury this weekend.

“But that will certainly be our intention in what is on paper probably the hardest of our remaining games.”

Town return to Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division action this Saturday when they entertain play-off hopefuls Banbury United.