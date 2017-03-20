International fashion retailer interested in Stratford’s former BHS building

A firm marketing Stratford’s former BHS building to new clients have confirmed that they have received a number of offers for the building.

MMX Retail confirmed that one of the offers, which would see the building split into two units, has come from an international fashion retailer.

In addition to this there are a number of other offers on the table and MMX said they are in the process of deciding which offer is best for the building and for Stratford.

MMX said a decision would be made within two months and the property currently has a rateable value of £455,000.

Built as the Mulberry Tree Centre in the 1980s, the building has not proved universally popular with some criticising its appearance.

Former Stratford Mayor, Cyril Bennis, who calls the building an eyesore, last year submitted an application to Stratford District Council to demolish it, the second time he has done so.

During its history the building has been split into a number of individual units, but also functioned as one large department store under BHS.

It was treated to a £20million facelift in the 1990s, which included the addition of a new glazed entrance.