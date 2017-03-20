Richardson delighted with Warwickshire workout

BOWLING coach Alan Richardson hailed a “brilliant workout” for Warwickshire’s bowlers as they restricted Worcestershire to 131 for eight from 60 overs on the last day of their two-day friendly in Abu Dhabi.

After the Bears posted 157 for three (Ian Bell 56 not out, Tim Ambrose 32 not out, Ateeq Javid 30) in their 60 overs the day before, Worcestershire’s batsmen struggled on a slowing pitch.

Spin-bowlers Sunny Singh and Ateeq Javid finished with two wickets apiece while seamer Olly Hannon-Dalby took three and Rikki Clarke one.

Hannon-Dalby’s wickets followed his impressive display in the internal friendly last week, in which he bowled ten-overs for just ten runs.

“Olly bowled beautifully, as he has done throughout this trip and that is very good to see,” said Richardson. “He has a big role to play for us, both on the field as a bowler who is very dangerous when he gets it right, and off it. He is a real dressing-room presence – the sort of guy that others really look to.

“Olly has hit the ground running out here but I was very pleased with all the senior seamers today. Olly, Keith Barker, Chris Wright and Rikki Clarke bowled their overs well and set a great example to the younger guys on the trip.

“The spinners did well too which meant that Worcestershire didn’t have any easy overs. Sunny has worked very hard this winter and is developing nicely while Ateeq brings so much to the team, all-round.

“We have been very lucky to have Jeetan Patel for the last few years and now Josh Poysden is coming on really well out and is out with the Lions at the moment but it’s vital that we have other spinners backing these guys up.”

As pre-arranged, Worcestershire’s innings closed after 60 overs, after which the Bears went in for the last 30 overs and made 96 for four.