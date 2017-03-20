Weekend football round-up

A ROBBIE Davies wonder strike inspired Alcester Town to a deserved 2-0 success over Enville Athletic at Stratford Road.

Davies gave the home side the lead after firing home a spectacular 25-yard strike and midfielder Luke Grubb made sure of the points with Alcester’s second before half-time.

“I said in midweek that I expected a positive result that was underpinned by a good performance and the players produced that,” said Alcester player-boss Danny Janes.

“I thought we were excellent in the first half, we looked a real threat going forwards and we always looked solid at the back.”

FC Stratford boosted their hopes of a top-five finish with a 1-0 victory over Barton United at the DCS Stadium.

Nicholas Priest struck the winner, which sees Dave Poulson’s side close the gap on fifth-placed Shipston Excelsior to six points. Stratford have two games in hand over their rivals.

Shipston’s winless run extended to six matches following a 2-0 defeat at home to league leaders NKF Burbage. Nathan Astill and Tom Smith were the men on target.

In Midland League Division One, Racing Club Warwick hit back from 2-0 down to beat Heather St Johns 4-2 in a thrilling contest at St John’s Park.

Deqwon Ebanks and Michael Gyasi put Saints in control, but the Racers claimed all three points with strikes from Jake Brown, Wade Malley (2) and Martin Slevin.

Southam United picked up their first point since the start of December after a 2-2 draw with Lichfield City at Banbury Road.

The Saints went in front through Ben Nicholson and doubled their lead when James Keller converted from penalty spot.

Matthew Tolley got one back before half-time and struck again in the second half to ensure honours were shared.

Gareth Evans and Aaron Westwood got the vital goals as Studley secured a much-needed 2-1 victory at Bolehall Swifts, while Littleton picked up a point in a 0-0 draw at Nuneaton Griff.