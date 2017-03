A GANG of jewel thieves, who used bikes to get around, have been jailed for a total of 47 years They raided shops in Stratford-upon-Avon, Milton Keynes, Oxford, Lancashire, Hampshire, Kent, Portsmouth, Stoke-on-Trent, Derby and Peterborough.

Six men were sentenced at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court for the offences committed between November 2015 and September 2016. A seventh man is awaiting sentence.