Perfect ten for Stratford’s junior rowers

STRATFORD Boat Club’s junior crews are celebrating after winning ten medals at the West Midlands Trials event at Worcester last Sunday.

The winning crews in each event will represent the West Midlands at the Junior Inter-Regional Regatta at the National Water Sports Centre on 22nd April.

Stratford’s first gold was won by Joe Hodson in the J15 single sculling event.

Despite being swamped by a safety launch rushing to the rescue of another sculler before the start, Hodson steered an excellent course taking advantage of the strong current to win by four seconds.

Jess Wiesheu and Katie Wellstead also claimed silver in a very competitive WJ15 2x event, losing out to Ross by just eleven seconds. The WJ14 coxed quad won a bronze medal, only nine seconds off the winning time.

Alice Baines, Nixie Brunt, Mya Kenny and Jasmine Mountney were coxed by Naomi Sergeant in her first competition. The J13 squad entered two quads competing in their first event, finishing second and third only 15 seconds apart.

Stratford’s second gold of the day was won in emphatic style by Emily Browne in the WJ15 1x event, beating strong opposition from Ross by 16 seconds. Fred Tyler and Max Griffiths won silver in the J14 2x event.

Isobel Marsden, Eleanor Gray, Lara Davies and Madeline Winsper won gold in the Women’s Coxless Four event, beating Worcester’s King’s School by 27 seconds on their own water, a fine achievement in such a fast current.

The WJ15 coxed quad of Katie Wellstead, Jess Wiesheu, Emily Browne, Gracie Mitchell and coxswain Matilda Watts came within inches of gold, only to be beaten by 0.2 of a second by Shrewsbury.

Katie Phillips, Khloe Curnock, Molly-Gill Swift, Autumn Keil and Hermione Hill took revenge by beating Shrewsbury by nine seconds in the WJ15 coxed four to win Stratford’s fourth gold. Dan Cox finished the day by winning silver in the J14 1x event.