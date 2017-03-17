‘No hiding place’ for Town squad after Dunstable defeat

CARL Adams admitted Stratford Town should have been harder to beat at Dunstable on Tuesday night and insisted the players “cannot hide” from their current situation.

Town slumped to a 2-0 defeat against a Dunstable side who came into the game on a woeful run of form, having taken just two points from their previous seven matches.

A calamitous defensive mix-up between James Fry and goalkeeper Niall Cooper gifted Dunstable an early lead and they sealed the points with a second seven minutes into the second half.

The result follows Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Chesham, where Town proved more than a match for a side still harbouring play-off hopes.

“We all have to be accountable for this,” said the Town boss, who is targeting one more victory to rubber-stamp Town’s place in the Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division for another season.

“Three days ago we were more than a match for a side sitting seventh in the league, but then on Tuesday night we couldn’t beat, in my opinion, the worst team in the league.

“There is no hiding place for us after that performance. Myself and the lads have to stand up and be counted.”

While Adams conceded the defending for Dunstable’s first goal was “comical,” he said his forwards should be doing more to ease the burden on his back line.

Stratford have scored just two goals in their last five matches since their win at Biggleswade a month ago, and Adams said: “The first goal we conceded was comical.

“Instead of Jimmy (Fry) making a decision, he tries to usher the ball back to Niall (Cooper) and they run into each other.

“It sums up the way we’ve defended this year.

“Individually, it’s been a calamity for our defenders this season, but on the flip side we haven’t scored enough goals.

“Everybody will point to our poor defending, but the forwards could be taking pressure off them.”

Adams’ striking options improve considerably for this Saturday’s trip to Kings Langley, with the return of strike duo Edwin Ahenkorah and Jamie Spencer.

Ahenkorah is now fully fit following a knee injury, while Spencer has recovered from a recent car accident that left him requiring a neck brace.

A win on Saturday would see Town as good as safe, with six games to spare.