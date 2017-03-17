Winter leads the way in Shipston AC’s open contest

IAN Winter came out on top in Shipston AC’s open contest held on the River Stour from Willington to Halford Bridge.

Winter fished the bridge peg at Honington and caught 11 chub and roach for a total weight of 23lb 13oz.

The open was supported by Martyn Edwards, of Stratford-on-Avon Fishing and Outdoors.

Results: 1 Ian Winter (Sensas Smithies (23lb 13oz), 2 Rob Taylour (Shipston AC) 13lb 10oz, 3 Robert Reynolds (Shipston AC) 13lb 8oz, 4 Pete Wedgebrow (Shipston AC) 12lb 8oz, =5 Chris Hallows and Ian Harris 10lb 12oz.

The next contests are the Aston Magna Tankard matches on the lakes, starting 25th March.