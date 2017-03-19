Time running out to have your say on Stratford’s Transport Strategy

Time is running out to comment on Stratford’s draft Transport Strategy, which sets out a plan to combat congestion and pollution in the town.

The Strategy was launched at the town’s transport summit last month and the deadline to leave comments on the plan is next Thursday 23rd March.

Its other aims include encouraging more people to cycle or find alternatives to the car and to protect the historic core of Stratford.

Cllr Peter Butlin, Deputy Leader of Warwickshire County Council and Cabinet Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said:

“The transport strategy sets out the County and District Councils’ proposals for tackling the existing and future transport issues in Stratford. The consultation is an important part of the process of developing the strategy.

“Our aim is to have a cohesive strategy that is supported by the town’s residents and businesses and it is important that the people who live and work in Stratford and who rely on the town’s transport system have their say. Once we have an agreed strategy we will then be able to develop the detailed plans for delivering the ideas contained in the strategy.”

Since its launch last month, it has become clear that not all elements of the plan have been universally popular, with some residents angry at the proposal for a south western relief road.

This week the Herald also revealed that a project to improve Birmingham Road had failed to secure £2.7million of funding from the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership, leaving a cloud of uncertainty over this aspect of the scheme.

To take part in the consultation into Stratford’s Transport Strategy visit https://askwarks.wordpress.com/.