VIDEO: US newspaper talks Brexit in Stratford

Stratford’s stance on Brexit was highlighted by one of the world’s best known newspapers this week, as the Washington Post spoke to both leave and remain supporters.

The paper chose to focus on Stratford as the town voted 52% to 48% to leave the EU in last year’s referendum, reflecting the overall result across the country.

What would the Bard make of Brexit? London Bureau Chief Griff Witte is talking to residents of Shakespeare's hometown as the U.K. prepares to leave the E.U. Publicado por Washington Post World en Jueves, 16 de marzo de 2017

Speaking to Stratford mayor Cllr Juliet Short in the garden of the Shakespeare Birthplace, the paper’s London bureau chief Griff Witte, quizzed the her about her decision to vote leave and how she felt about the imminent triggering of Article 50.

The paper also spoke to prominent remain campaigners such as former Labour candidate for Stratford Jeff Kenner, who is a member of Stratford for Europe, along with other members of the group.

The interviews were broadcast live on the Washington Post Facebook page.