Thieves take £50,000 of cameraman’s equipment

A TV cameraman who works on shows like Top Gear, Strictly Come Dancing and The Voice has offered a reward following the theft of £50,000 worth of equipment from his home last week.

Kevin French, who lives on the Warwickshire-Oxfordshire border discovered his Volkswagen Transporter, estimated to be worth £15,000 and a jib crane and ancillary equipment worth £35,000, had been stolen from his driveway last Thursday night-Friday morning when he set off to work.

The equipment is vital to Kevin’s job which is very specialised because of the distinct technical roles he has to perform. He believes whoever stole the van will probably have no idea what the equipment inside is used for.

“These are not tools anyone else could use because it’s specialist equipment. I hope they haven’t been dumped by the side of the road. I’m currently working on The Voice and have got back-up equipment but I am offering a reward to anyone with information that leads to the return of my equipment,” Kevin said.

Anyone with information should contact Warwickshire Police and quote crime number 23S6-9079T-17

