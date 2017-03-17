Big wheel’s arrival gets residents in a spin

THE Big Wheel in Stratford could start turning by Saturday 1st April. Despite widespread angry reaction from residents and businesses opposed to the observation wheel’s location in Swan’s Nest Lane, Jan de Koning, director of de Koning Leisure Group Ltd told the Herald the wheel is due to open to the public on 1st April.

Situated on Stratford’s Recreation Ground, the proposed 35 foot wheel can carry a capacity of 144 riders and may operate from 10am to 10pm for a temporary period of six months.

A range of strong objections have been raised to the wheel including issues relating to privacy, conservation, traffic and pedestrian congestion, noise and lighting pollution and even animal welfare but the decision has now been taken to give the green light to the wheel in Stratford.

