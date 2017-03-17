Stratford AC’s Wicks closing in on UK’s top 50

NEIL Wicks smashed his previous best by almost four minutes in the Warwick Half Marathon last Sunday.

The Stratford AC member finished in fourth place, in a time of 77.39, which puts him just outside the top 50 runners in the UK for his age group this year.

Seven other Stratford AC runners took part in the 13.1-mile race, held in cold and wet conditions.

It was a case of another week, another wonderful performance from Kate Wright.

Wright finished in 24th place, in a time of 85.08.

She was also the first lady finisher, over a minute ahead of her closest rival.

Next to finish for the club was James Cusack (68th, 89.54).

Another great performance from Cusack proves that he is on track for his upcoming marathons and Iron Man.

Sam Nicholson’s time (129th, 94.27). was ten seconds quicker than his last half marathon in October and 23 seconds quicker than the Stratford half last April.

Maria Haslam (254th, 1.41.06) was overjoyed at achieving a PB, despite the dreadful weather.

Thiago Pereira (412th, 1.47.17) is fairly new to running and he can be immensely proud of his time.

Jan McLure (1049th, 2.04.32) is a runner who enters many local races and this shows in her steadily improving performances.

For Clive Shepherd, the day didn’t get off to the best of starts. He forgot his timing chip, which means his excellent run did not feature in the race results.

He ran a time in the region of 2.12, which when you consider his PB is 2.12.49, shows you what a great run he had.