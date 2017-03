A motorcyclist was taken to hospital yesterday afternoon (Wednesday) following a three-vehicle collision on the Fosse Way.

The collision, which occurred just before 2.40pm close to Moreton Morrell, involved a grey Mini Cooper, a blue and white BMW motorbike and a silver Isuzu pickup.

The motorcyclist suffered a back injury and was transported to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire.

The road was closed at Bowshott Crossroads for around an hour following the collision.