Pair add shine to anniversary

LEADER Communications, which is based in Edstone near Wootton Wawen, has taken on two new staff.

Lucy Boyes has been appointed client services director and Teresa Gillam joins as business development and sales manager.

Between them they have 30 years’ experience in their fields.

Their arrival sees the company’s workforce swell to 11 people as part of its ongoing expansion plans.

Managing director, James Holden, said: “Building on the success we enjoyed in our Golden Jubilee last year, Lucy adds real strength to our offering and Teresa is key to making sure that our message is heard within our region.”