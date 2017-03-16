DCS reports another year of growth

DCS Group has reported a £25million increase in sales as it prepares to move its headquarters out of Stratford. Sales for 2016 increased to £210million up from £185.7million on the previous year — a 13 per cent rise.

DCS’ manufacturing division’s sales were up four per cent to £8.2million, while export sales increased by 25 per cent to £19.3million with the effects of improved exchange rates helping in the latter part of the year.

The company’s founder and chief executive, Denys Shortt OBE, was pro-Leave in last year’s EU Referendum campaign. In April DCS will move around 220 staff to a new 25-acre site in Banbury.

It is three times larger than its current site on Timothy’s Bridge Road in Stratford.

Mr Shortt said: “We are obviously delighted with the 2016 results but remain focused on growing further. “Our 23 years of consistent growth is quite an unusual record and we intend to make it 24! Our strategic plan is focused on growing all retail channels.”