Pubs and retail park worst hit by rates hike

AROUND three quarters of businesses in Stratford town centre will see their business rates fall in April, a Herald analysis of the controversial recalculation proposals has found, writes Matthew Snape.

But the government’s review of rateable values — the figure by which bills are used to calculate — will see pubs hit hard, with virtually all of them expected to pay more.

A street-by-street analysis of business premises on the main roads in the town has found that over 300 will see their rates cut, with around 100 getting an increase.

And of those streets with pubs on, it is the pubs that are set to get by far the biggest increase in their annual bills of any other property.

Landlords have hit out at what they have described as an attack on a industry that they say is already struggling to survive.

Church Street Townhouse is seeing its rateable value go up by £42,750, and the Golden Bee, Sheep Street, will see a £15,000 rise. Sandy Coleman, landlady of the Old Thatch Tavern on Rother Street, which will see a £12,500 rateable value rise, described it as another burden on the licensed sector. Chris Burton, landlord of the Garrick Inn on High Street, which will also see a rise of £12,500, said that pubs were too easily hit and the costs would have to be passed on to consumers.

Elsewhere in the district, Mandy Downes, owner and manager of the Three Tuns pub and The Cross Keys in Alcester, has also been left exasperated by the proposed business rates hike.

She said: “I’ve been informed that will shoot up to £16,000 in total or £8,000 for each pub. I plan to appeal because that’s a huge amount to have to pay.”

Other businesses and organisations in Stratford town centre that will see an increase, according to the government’s tax department website, will be the Royal Shakespeare Company and the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, both of which are charities, and Stratford Library, which is run by cash-strapped Warwickshire County Council.

Bigger chains on Bridge Street such as Greggs, McDonalds, Poundland, Boots, and Sainsbury’s will see bills rise, as will all of the shops at the Maybird Centre, where the hardest hit will be Argos, whose rateable value is proposed to be increased by £189,500. Tesco’s value will remain at £1.72million.

A spokesperson for Stratford District Council, whose own rateable value will go up from £305,000 to £352,500, said: “It’s a national revaluation undertaken by the Valuation Office and it appears that there have been both winners and losers in terms of increases or decreases in the rateable values.

“The national average increase is around nine per cent with London and the south east having the biggest changes whereas in Stratford the average is likely to be closer to five per cent.

“There have been changes to Small Business Rate Relief and also a transitional protection scheme to help those faced by the largest increases.”

Stratforward BID could be hit by an overall reduction in rates, as it bills businesses in the town centre for additional services based on their rateable value.

However, Joe Baconnet, director of Stratforward, said that it was generally good news for the town as some businesses’ rates have been cut, but admitted the hike in rates on the licensed industry raised some issues.