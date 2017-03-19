Hillers continues growth with rural award

HILLERS Farm Shop of Dunnington near Alcester has been named among the Midlands winners of the annual Countryside Alliance Awards.

The rural business awards recognise best produce, enterprise, heritage and communities, and are nominated by the public.

Hillers learned they were regional finalist in December, and has now been confirmed as Joint Regional Champions in Local Food category, and will go on to the shortlist for the national final; the winners of which will be announced at the House of Lords on Wednesday, 22nd March.

Director, Emma Taylor, a fourth generation of the Hiller family to run the company, said: “Winning means a lot to us.”

A H Hiller & Son Ltd originated with Arnold Hiller and his son Robert, who started as fruit growers with orchards and fruit fields, leased from Ragley.

Jill Grieve, Countryside Alliance director and leader of the local judging panel, said: “This is the family-run enterprise that gets better and better. We have honoured Hillers before in these awards, but since then they have extended their shop, cheese counter and butchery, selling Ragley Estate game too, installed a fish counter and also converted some farm buildings into a café that is so popular that booking is essential.

“The Hillers family is part of the warp and weft of this Warwickshire community on the edge of the Ragley estate and their commitment to food and farming, as well as their reputation as top local employers, makes the multi-strand farm shop a worthy winner.”