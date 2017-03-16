Dan’s Soughton role

HOTEL manager Daniel Perks from Stratford has taken charge at Soughton Hall Hotel, the Downton Abbey-style mansion house near Northop in Flintshire.

The 37-year-old, pictured right, is a former pupil at Bridgetown Primary School in Stratford and Stour Valley Community School, now Shipston High School.

Soughton Hall Hotel was remodelled in the early 1800s by Sir Charles Barry, whose iconic work includes the Houses of Parliament and Highclere Castle — home of the Crawley family in the ITV blockbuster Downton Abbey.