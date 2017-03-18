Familiar face among four new recruits

FOUR new appointments have been made at Avonvale Veterinary Centres — including one very familiar face.

Anita White, who retired from her role as senior vet at Avonvale two years ago, has returned to work at the group’s Stratford and Leamington surgeries two days a week, while veterinary nurses Kim Rathbone and Charlotte Tunnicliffe-Koker will work full-time across all six sites.

Heather Hunter has also joined Avonvale as part of its Warwick and Leamington reception teams, while administrative assistant Stephanie Crouch will be based at Warwick.

Avonvale also operates in Southam, Kenilworth and Wellesbourne.

Practice manager, Kate Webb, said: “This is a very exciting time in Avonvale’s growth and these appointments are further proof of that as we continue to provide service of the highest standard to our clients.”