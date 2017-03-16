Lloyds Bank to close as engineers examine crack

Lloyds Bank in Stratford is set to close this Saturday for engineers to investigate what has caused a large crack to appear above the doorway.

For the past two weeks fencing has been placed around sections of the bank’s frontage, while large metal supports have been placed at the building’s entrance.

Much of the pavement around the bank and the cash point will be inaccessible over the weekend with measures put in place to ensure pedestrians can safely walk around the building.

A spokesperson for Lloyds confirmed that the bank will re-open on Monday and decisions on any further action that may need to be taken will be made following the engineer’s assessment.