Campus project to sell itself at global property market

THE proposed development of the University of Warwick’s Wellesbourne campus into an innovation centre will be showcased at the world’s leading property show next week.

The university will be one of around 15 companies based in the county and neighbouring Coventry to be represented at the prestigious four-day MIPIM in Cannes in the south of France.

Bob Wilson, business development director at the university, said: “MIPIM is the leading global property show and we will be there to present our initial thoughts to a range of property professionals both from the UK and internationally.

“The development industry is well aware of the level of investment the university has made on its main campus, and I am sure that there will be parties interested in being involved in an exciting site with great potential.

“The Wellesbourne Campus is a key site for us for a number of reasons, including the work that it is renowned for but also for the opportunity to build on that work to develop a suite of knowledge-intensive activities that can draw on support from, and partnerships with, all of the university’s research activities from life sciences to engineering, or social sciences and the arts.

“We have had very early talks with local authorities and some of the local landowners and will be looking to develop a masterplan for investments there over the next year or so.”

The National Vegetable Research Centre was established at the site in 1949, before becoming the Horticultural Research International in 1990.

The 472-acre site was bought by the university in 2004 and houses crop and other researchers and several private companies.

It is home to the Warwick Crop Centre, which is internationally recognised for its research in sustainable agriculture, horticulture and food security.

MIPIM runs from 14th to 17th March and is described as a place where delegates can ‘connect with the industry’s key decision-makers and gain insight into the latest property trends and current opportunities’.

The potential redevelopment of the Wellesbourne campus is not the only project in the region set to be showcased at the show.

The redevelopment of Nuneaton town centre and an £82million investment in Coventry Station, supported by the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership (CWLEP), are among the other schemes to be displayed.

Coventry’s bid to be UK City of Culture in 2021 — and the development opportunities it could bring — will also be highlighted through a series of events at the show.

Jonathan Browning, chairman of the CWLEP, said: “Our presence at MIPIM showcases that progress and underlines the opportunities which our area can offer.”

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, leader of Warwickshire County Council, added: “The county council continues to support the Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership at MIPIM and we look forward to building on progress made in recent years in promoting key developments.”