Medals galore for Stratford AC trio

STRATFORD AC masters athletes Phil Brennan, Paula Williams and Peter Coote won three bronze, two silver and one gold medal between them last weekend at the British Masters’ Championships at the Lee Valley Athletics Centre.

Competing on both Saturday and Sunday, Brennan started the weekend well with a strong performance in the 1500m, winning the silver medal in a season’s best time.

Returning the next day, he then won another silver in the 3,000m in another season’s best time, before finishing a successful weekend with a bronze in the 800m.

Williams had a busy Saturday, with the 60m hurdles, shot and 60m sprint in close succession.

Once again, she benefited from her improved starting, going under ten seconds for the first time to win the bronze medal in the 60m hurdles.

Moving immediately to the shot putt, with no opportunity for any practice throws, her opening throw of 10.02m was her best throw in two years and won her another bronze medal.

She then rounded off a successful day with a fine run in the 60m sprint, finishing just outside the medals with a time close to her PB.

Multi-eventer Coote also started the day well, taking three tenths of a second off his 60m personal best time.

This was followed by an erratic series of throws in the discus, finishing just outside the medals with a throw close to his PB. However, he had saved the best for last.

Picking up his javelin for the first time this season, he hurled all of his four throws further than his previous personal best, setting a new PB by nearly two metres.

This was good enough to win him the gold medal and put him top of the season’s ranking for his age group.