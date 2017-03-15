Dismay at loss of shopper bus services

Vital bus services transporting residents in outlying towns and villages to a Stratford supermarket have been scrapped, despite pleas from residents for them to be saved.

Johnsons Coaches currently operate weekly shopper bus services from Alcester, Hampton Magna, Moreton Paddocks, Clifford Chambers, Henley and Newbold, to Tesco in Stratford.

However the free services ended last month, after Tesco and Johnsons failed to come to an agreement over their future.

The services support the elderly or those without transport to get to the store.

A spokesperson for Tesco said: “Following changes instigated by our bus operator, we have taken the difficult decision to stop the bus service we operate from our Stratford-Upon-Avon store. We regret that we have not been able to make this service work and would like to apologise to customers who enjoyed using it.

“We are working with affected customers to help them find alternative provision so they can continue to access the store and if any customer has concerns we would encourage them to come into store so colleagues can help them find a solution which works best for them.”

A spokesperson from Johnsons Coaches confirmed that the company was exploring ways to help affected service users.

“We have been liaising with the supplier to see what viable alternatives we can reach, and we are still in the process of negotiations.” The spokesperson said.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank our loyal customers for their support over the years and would add that we do run many bus services in the surrounding area. If customers have any queries about these services or routes, please contact our bus line on 01564 797070.”

Heather Ballenger, a regular user of the shopper bus service, said: “I think it’s terrible, I’m 77 and my husband is 80 and we don’t have a car and nobody else who uses the bus has a car either.

“We have no direct bus to Tesco, we would have to get a bus to Bridge Street and then another one up to the Maybird. I would like to see the shopper bus reinstated, it’s usually full and everyone brings so much shopping back, it’s got a nice happy atmosphere that you don’t get on other busses.

“It’s not just the elderly that will be affected by this, young families without much money use the bus, we’ve got people from the ages of five weeks to 96-years-old using it.

“People are going to be really stuck, don’t get me wrong I love living in Alcester but without a car you are a bit stuck. That’s why this service is so important.”