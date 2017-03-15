With clear blue skies and temperatures hitting an unseasonably warm 16°C (the average is 11°C), it was no wonder a majestic Virgin hot air balloon was seen in motion right over the middle of Stratford-upon-Avon this afternoon (Wednesday).

Elsewhere a Herald reader spotted seeing their first wasp of the spring season. And with the lighter evenings and the clocks going forward next weekend, you might be forgiven for donning your sandals and contemplating a drink in the local pub’s beer garden.

Don’t be too hasty though…. Although spring is decidedly in the air, temperatures look set to drop tomorrow, and cloud and drizzle are expected at the weekend.

Still, make hay or float away in a balloon while the sun shines.