Welford Scouts’ jumble fundraiser

BARGAIN hunters helped raise more than £430 for the 1st Welford Scouts by supporting the group’s jumble sale on Saturday.

It took place at Welford Memorial Hall, with around 100 people turning up in search of books, clothes and bric-a-brac.

All the items for sale were donated by local residents after the group advertised for donations.

Marion Smith, group chairman, said: “I’m absolutely stunned with how much we raised, our previous best was £325, so it was a great event for us.

“The youngsters helping were fantastic, and we had quite a few of them across the other side of the table buying things too.

“This is our big fundraising event of the year and this time around we’re planning to spend the money on activities the whole group will enjoy.

“One of the things we want to do is to help the Cubs and Scouts build their own pizza oven, and then do cooking activities with the Beavers.

“We really appreciate everybody supporting the jumble sale, giving donations and buying items.”