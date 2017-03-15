Emergency services were called to the scene of a road traffic collision near Lower Quinton this afternoon.

The collision occurred just before 12.30pm on Camden Road and involved one vehicle, a silver Peugeot 206 convertible, which had left the carriageway and rolled over into a ditch.

The driver of the vehicle, a woman in her 50s, was trapped in the car and had to be released by the emergency services.

She was suffering from rib pain and was immobilised by paramedics and transported to hospital in Warwick by ambulance.

A male passenger in the vehicle did not require medical attention.

Police closed the road for a time following the incident.