Stratford Town slip to disappointing defeat at Dunstable

STRATFORD Town turned in a particularly disappointing performance as they slipped to a 2-0 defeat at Dunstable on Tuesday night, writes Bryan Hale.

Dunstable came into the game on a dreadful run of form, as since the original fixture was called off on 11th February they had been in virtual freefall, taking only two points from their seven subsequent outings.

And Stratford made an explosive start as they looked to exploit any lack of confidence in the home side by almost taking the lead in only the third minute when Will Grocott’s cross from the right was met by Mike Taylor at the far post with a bullet header, which was turned behind by keeper Jack Smith at point-blank range.

Soon after a whipped-in cross from Dan Summerfield was cut out by Smith getting down well to his right. As Stratford continued to boss the possession, another Summerfield cross set up a chance for Justin Marsden, whose low drive beat Smith but was cleared off the line by Harry Bean.

But Olvkanmi Mathan was beginning to cause Town some problems with his pace down the right, and on 35 minutes his lofted pass into the penalty area led to a fatal lack of communication between Niall Cooper and James Fry with Danny Talbot seizing on the loose ball to lob it into the empty net.

Town looked to hit back immediately with Marsden having another decent effort blocked by Smith followed by George Forsyth seeing his shot deflect off a defender and threaten to drift into the net until it was grabbed by Smith as he frantically back-pedalled.

But seven minutes into the second half Town fell further behind when Mathan’s low cross from the right byline was turned in by Talbot from inside the six-yard box.

Carl Adams sent on Edwin Ahenkorah and this season’s youth team hot-shot Dylan Parker to try to retrieve the situation, but Dunstable were now in control and Stratford seldom looked like getting back into contention.

Instead, Dunstable should have added a third with 20 minutes to go when Matahn inexplicably fired wide with only Cooper to beat after Josh Ovinson had burst down the left to set up the chance.

Late on, Ahenkorah shot well over as he worked his way in from the right, but by then the result had long since been beyond doubt.

Stratford Town: Niall Cooper, Dan Summerfield, James Hancocks, James Fry (c) (Edwin Ahenkorah 60), Guy Clark, Emmitt Delfouneso (Liam Francis 63), George Forsyth, Will Grocott, Mike Taylor, Justin Marsden (Dylan Parker 60), Ben Stephens.