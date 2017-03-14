Domestic abuse services given a £60,000 boost by Crime Commissioner

SERVICES to help victims of domestic abuse from becoming re-victimised have been given a £60,000 boost by Warwickshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner.

Philip Seccombe visited the new officers of the Domestic Abuse Counselling Service (DACS) in Bedworth this week, to present the charity with funding from his Commissioner’s Grants Scheme. The money will help to fund two programmes: the first is aimed at reducing the risk of people becoming repeat victims of domestic abuse, while the second encourages perpetrators to change their behaviour.

DACS has provided counselling services for the past 11 years and the new funding will allow the charity to expand its outreach programme and also provide services from its second base in Stratford-upon-Avon, ensuring increased county-wide coverage.

Currently, DACS provides counselling for around 100 victims and 40 perpetrators each week, with clients being of all ages and genders. Referrals are received from a wide variety of sources, including victim support agencies, the police, social services and through Multi-Agency Risk Assessment Conferences (MARAC). Clients can also self-refer.

Each victim receives a programme of free one-to-one therapeutic intervention sessions with qualified and experienced counsellors, to help them understand the risks they face, the long-term effects domestic abuse and to help them plan for the future, with the aim of protecting them from harm and reducing their chances of re-victimisation.

Perpetrators are helped to understand their pattern of offending and the effects it has on their partner or children; build up a recognition that their behaviour needs to change and are also given strategies to help improve self-control and resolve conflicts.

Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe said: “Putting victims and survivors first and protecting people from harm are two of the main objectives of my Police and Crime Plan for Warwickshire, so I am delighted to be able to support DACS in the vital work it does to help tackle domestic abuse.

“By providing a county-wide service, DACS will be able to help more people and will also be able to continue their important work with perpetrators, which can have a dramatic impact in reducing re-victimisation.”